Onyinyechi Gabriel: Meet 28-year-old female varsity student wey also be mechanic apprentice

28-year-old Onyinyechi Gabriel na woman wey dey train to become mechanic for Ibadan.

Dis na as she also dey final year for di University of Ibadan, wia she dey study Political Science.

She tok say she start to learn di business from her own personal experience with mechanics wen she get car for 2016.

She say her plan na to be politician even as she be mechanic.

As at now, she be di only woman mechanic for di mechanic village for Ibadan.