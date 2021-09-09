Fatima Waziri-Azi: NAPTIP new Director General wey President Buhari appoint - Profile

Fatima Waziri-Azi na di tear rubber Director General of di National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons [Naptip].

President Muhammadu Buhari approve di appointment of Dr. Waziri - Azi, according to statement from di presidential palace.

Her appointment dey possible after one recommendation of di Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, di statement add.

Di recommendation be say e dey "urgent for di Ministry to intensify on di existing capacity inside NAPTIP in order to achieve Key Result Areas as identified."

Di recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi dey based on her "pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive di agency forward and consolidate on wetin dem don achieve so far."

NAPTIP be di Nigeria Agency wey dey in-charge of addressing matter wey relate to human trafficking especially women and girls.

So Waziri-Azi work na to fight against human trafficking especially women and girls from Nigeria to 'di abroad'

Here be wetin BBC Pidgin find out about Fatima Waziri-Azi:

Dr Fatima waziri-Azi: NAPTIP DG Profile

Senior Special Assistant to di President on Rule of Law Since August 2019 before her new appointment.

Fatimah Wazri be Rule of Law Advisor to di President at Office of di Vice President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria from Nov 2018.

She get plenty certificate as she go school wella.

Bachelors of Law, Barrister at Law, Masters in Law, Doctorate in Law

Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK (ACIrb)

Member, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

Member, New York County Lawyers Association (NYCLA)

Member, Association of Women in Development (AWID)

Member, Women in International Security (WIIS)

Online Volunteer, World Pulse.

Madam Fatima be Associate Professor & Former Head of Department, public law at di Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies since February 2012 till now.

Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi get experience working experience from both naija and di abroad.

She get Specialties for Anti-Corruption, Women Human Rights, plus Research and Training.

Di ogbonge lawyer bi gbab her first degree in law for Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for 2001.