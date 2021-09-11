How radio presenter help catch woman wey go steal new born baby from hospital

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori of how one woman enta Abdullahi Wase hospital for Kano steal one of di twins wey anoda woman born don cause tok-tok across di northern Nigeria state.

On Wednesday around 1:30 am, sister of Samira Umar wey born twins wake up from sleep to find out say one of di two babies wey dey beside her don disappear.

Her shouts attract pipo and na so search begin before security confam say dem see one woman with baby for hand enta car wey zoom off into di night.

On Thursday local radio station Rahama run di tori of di missing baby for news report and moments later one woman call di journalist, Bilkisu.

Di caller say for her area dem see one woman with baby and dem sure say she no bin get belle.

Di journalist begin investigate and na so she find out di house then inform Police.

Police come follow her go di house alongside sister of di real mother and some medical pipo from di hospital.

Immediately sister of di mother see di baby na so she shout 'na im 'na him.'

Di oda woman wey dey claim di baby no give good explanation and her husband tok also no dey convincing.

Police arrest both di wife and husband and afta all di necessary confamation, dem return di baby to im real mama.

Di chief medical director of Abdullahi Wase hospital Mustapha Shuaibu tell BBC News Pidgin say di suspect pretend as if she get belle.

And dem give her bed close to wia di mother of di twins bin dey;

"Maybe na rag or something she put for her bele wey make am big to be like say she get bele and na di plan she use get access to wia di mother of twins dey before stealing di baby."

Di CMD say as against wetin many pipo dey tok security for di hospital dey tight just be say di relatives wey suppose dey look afta di babies come sleep.

"Na private security companies we dey use and e dey tight, di sister of di twins mama wey suppose dey chook eye for di children sleep and na how di oda woman get chance steal di baby."

Wia dis foto come from, Abdullahi Wase hospital for Kano

Mother and father of di returned baby say di kind happy wen dem dey feel on Friday morning no be small.

"I dey very happy I no fit use mouth explain only be say I go like advise hospital authority to organise gate pass for every woman wey born and wan comot so dat security fit confam." di father tok.

Di mother wey start to sick afta her baby disappear say she don forgive di woman wey steal her baby and hope say God forgive her.

Social commentator for Kano Ishaq Musa wey first hear di report of di missing baby for radio and later di return to di mother say di real hero na journalist Bilkisu of Rahama Radio.

Wia dis foto come from, Bilkisu of Rahama Radio

Tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC News Pidgin say di suspect and her husband dey with dem at di moment.