Petro Magoti wedding: Tanzania politician Petro Itozya Magoti, Joyce love story wey turn 'di National Wedding'

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/petromagoti

Petro Itozya Magoti wey be Tanzania politician don finally marry e fiancée, Joyce.

Magoti and Joyce wed afta three months wey e bin announce dia engagement.

Di newly married man recently share dia latest wedding photo for im Instagram page afta di marriage wey take place few days ago.

And write say; "Call her Mrs Petro Magoti, call me Joyce's father. Mr and Mrs Petro Magoti. forver we dey happy like no oda."

Magoti, according to local reports, dey work as an assistant secretary for di Chama Chama Mapinduzi [CCM] party for Tanzania.

Many citizens for Tanzania refer to Peter Magoti and Joyce marriage as 'National Wedding'.

Many odas don enta social media to react to news of di couple wedding fotos go viral.

Magoti also share video and how im and e wife celebrate during di wedding ceremony and write say;

"Let love lead, show love, show love to di one you love. I love you so much my lovely wife. Relax and enjoy your life please."

Local media report say top Tanzania officials and celebrities na dem attend di wedding ceremony.

Magoti wey report say dey work as assistant secretary for di Chama Chama Mapinduzi party (CCM) engage im longtime lover Joyce on May 29.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/petromagoti

Afta di engagement, Petro Magoti continue to post pre-wedding photos and beautiful messages about di love of im life, Joyce plus thank God for finding love.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/petromagoti

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/petromagoti

Many pipo for social media don send dia congratulations to di couple and even react to di news.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter