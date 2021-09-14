External borrowing: President Buhari wan collect another loan- see why

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don request di approval for anoda set of loans.

Dis time President Buhari dey seek approval from National Assembly to borrow $4,054,476,863 and €710 million respectively.

Di President request dey inside letter to di Senate, wia e explain sey di loan na part of di 2018-2020 borrowing plan.

President Buhari also tell di lawmakers to approve grant components of $125 million.

"Di distinguished senate president fit recall say I submit one request on 2018-2020 borrowing plan for di approval of the senate for May 2021.

"However, in view of oda emerging needs and to ensure sey all critical projects wey FEC approve as of June 2021 dey incorporate, I hereby forward an addendum to the proposed borrowing plan.