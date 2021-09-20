Senator Ifeanyi Ubah speak on Anambra governorship election, Ipob and Nnamdi Kanu and

20 September 2021, 09:08 WAT New Informate 48 minutes wey don pass

Di Young Progressive Party candidate for di November Anambra state govnorship poll Senator Ifeanyi Ubah don call on south east govnors need to take proactive approach and not to dey shy away for di mata of di insecurity for di region.

Di senator wey tok to BBC Pidgin inside exclusive interview say goment need to dialogue with di Indigenous Pipo of Biafra.

“If IPOB dey disturb, goment need to set up a team wey go go engage with dem. I fit tok to dem and dem go listen to me.”

“Ideas differ, if dem elect me as govnor, I go come with a solution, one I believe in Nigeria entity, I believe also say we di Igbos, through di instrument of di state goment fit make Igbo land, a mini nation inside a nation, we get everything as contained in Nigerian constitution, as a state, a lawful state wey fit make anything we want.

I no tink say or less I change di name of di state, I believe say di more I dey get from Nigeria, I go no fit partner with our brodas for abroad, to bring wetin dem want come di state.” Na so senator Ubah tok.

On di sit at home order wey IPOB bin order, di senator say di cost both economical and odawise dey too much.

“Our goment need to wake up and engage with IPOB, tell dem wetin we dey lose, we dey agitate dey we must fight for our broda, but we no go fit dey fight for our broda and still dey suffer our pipo. I no see di reason why make we dey siddon for house. Na only commerce Igbos dey enjoy, and n aim dey give us daily livelihood, we no need sit at home so we must dialogue with dem.” E tok.

Di senator also shed more light on di South East caucus of di National Assembly move to find political solution to di insecurity issue for di south east and also di need to know about Namdi Kanu case.

“We wan know becos our broda bin no dey Kenya with Nigerian passport, e bin dey dia with British passport so for dem to arrest am dia and bring im here, we need to know which document dem take carry am come. We get questions.” Senator Ubah tok.

On di issue of voter apathy for di Novembers Anambra governorship election sake of di insecurity for di region, di senator say e dey important for di election to hapun.

“We go tok to our brodas di IPOB pipo say make dem no dey tok say no election becos if dem tok so, dem go come impose pesin wey we no want, so we have to tell dem di importance make dem just, abeg make dem pipe down we no say dem get power but make dem pipe down make we do di election proper if not wahala go dey.” E tok.

Di senator also tok about im palava with di Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON and di issue of di debt e dey owe.

“Politicians dey try to slander pipo, dey try to talk tins wey dem no know, I go make public statement and I go encourage every candidate to make dia financial state-worth, I be di cleanest candidates among di candidates, I fit tell you for sure say you fit go back to di last 6 years, I no get any debit with any Nigerian bank.”

“I take AMCON go court because I bin invest in line with goment policy, and AMCON we get understanding wey bin dey register in court as consent judgement say dem go give me 100 million dollars wey be nothing compared to di security wey I give dem dat is why today nobody fit challenge am.

I give dem my asset becos, I invest in line with goment policy and policy somersault hapun and if you understand history or Economics, wen goment put up policy and if you invest in line with dat policy, and dem retract or reverse dat policy, e become policy somersault.”

“So we go AMCON to warehouse our assets and we bin get understanding wey court bin dey aware of say AMCON go give me 100 million dollars and I go repay my debit, liabilities for nine years, den AMCON also ask say make I give dem di opportunity to manage di company for two years and afta di two years dem give me back my company, den run di company for two years but dem no put one dollar.

If e be issue, dem for no give am back to me. Den I take dem go court say where di money we agree? e become story, 150 billion naira we dey dia for di last nine years. We dey supreme court.”

In di last six years, no Nigerian bank go find Ifeanyi Ubah, or any company wey relate to me with a deficit with even one naira minus for our books, we no dey owe anybody AMCON we get understanding and na subject of court and we don begin dey negotiate now a few months ago. Anybody wey don accuse me of anything, by di special grace of God I don win dat pesin.

I be very careful pesin, you know say a lot of tins hapun towards dat AMCON, Cosharis, Access bank, all dis tins don dey settled and dem settle me, compensate me and dat is it.” Di senator tok.

On wetin e go like achieve in im first 100 days in office, di senator say im wan open di economy of di state, triple di revenue of di state within one year, work with business men, do local goment elections and secure di state.