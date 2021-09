Moses Eteng: Di Akwa Ibom corporate Agidi seller

Moses Eteng Ubi na 22 year old man wey dey sell Agidi (corn flour) for Uyo, Akwa ibom State inside Southern Nigeria.

Moses wey dey call im Agidi educated say na because of di unique way wey im dey use package and market am for im customers.

Moses bin go viral on social media wey video of him corporate dressing begin make pipo shook mouth ontop im matter.

Moses open im Agidi business for 2018 but he don first sell for Im madam between 2008 and 2018.

Di hawker wey dey dress corporate say Im just finish secondary school for 2020 and no get intention to further until I'm Agidi business blow.