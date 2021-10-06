Five tips to comot bad breath and gum disease from your mouth

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, JOEL SAGET

Pipo don hear say you suppose brush your teeth two times a day from wen you be pikin.

But medical sabi pipo don give more informate on top tins wey you fit do to prevent mouth odour, teeth decay, gum disease and odas.

According to dem, dis tips na to stop plaque wey dey develop for teeth and fit cause dis wahala for mouth.

No rinse your mouth immediately afta you brush

Di UK National Health Service advise say afta you finish to brush, you fit spit out di excess toothpaste but no rinse di mouth immediately.

Di reason be say e go comot di remaining concentrated fluoride wey dey di toothpaste and go reduce di work e dey do.

No use toothpick comot food from teeth

Di NHS don advise say make pipo no dey use toothpick to comot food wey hook between teeth.

Dis na sake of say e fit affect gums wey fit lead to infection.

Di advise na to use interdental brushes if you get gap for teeth and floss also fit do am.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Flossing fit reduce bad breath

Flossing na when you cari di thread like thing wey dem dey call floss take put for di area wey your teeth near your gum.

E dey good to comot food wey fit don hook for your teeth but also NHS recommend say regular flossing dey good for mouth as e dey reduce gum disease and bad breath.

Dis na as e dey comot di plaque wey dey form for gum line.

No use mouthwash afta you brush

Di NHS advise say to use mouthwash afta you brush fit do di same as water as e fit comot di concentrated flouride wey di toothpast leave for your mouth.

Di tin be say if you brush for morning, you fit wait till afta you chop afternoon food to use mouthwash.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

You suppose help pikin dey brush till dem reach 7 years

Finally NHS advise say you suppose dey help your pikin to brush im teeth until e enta di age of seven.