BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion win big
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 don end wit American rappers, Cardi B and Lil Baby as artists wey win pass.
Di award show wey di organizers broadcast from di Cobb Energy Center on Tuesday for Atlanta see Cardi B go house wit three awards for "WAP" - wey also feature Megan Thee Stallion.
Di song collect di song of di year, best hip hop video, and best collaboration.
Anoda rapper Lil Baby, collect two award, hip hop artist of di year and best group (wit Lil Durk).
Billboard, di organizer sey dem pre-record di award ceremony on Friday but dem air am on Tuesday night.
See di full list of winners below;
Hip-Hop Album of di Year
"Call Me If You Get Lost" - Tyler, di Creator
Song of di Year
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Hip-Hop Artist of di Year
Lil Baby
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Yung Bleu
Best Collaboration
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Best Duo or Group
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Best Live Performer
Tyler, di Creator
Lyricist of di Year
J. Cole
Best International Flow EST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Little Simz (U.K.)
Video Director of di Year
Missy Elliott
DJ of di Year
DJ Scheme
Producer of di Year
Hit-Boy
Hustler of di Year
Saweetie
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Genius
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Impact Track
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"
Oda highlights of di ceremony
Billboard honour Nelly wit dis year I Am Hip-Hop award in recognition of e 20 years for di industry.
Tyler, di Creator also collect di Rock the Bells Cultural Influence award.