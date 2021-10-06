BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion win big

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 don end wit American rappers, Cardi B and Lil Baby as artists wey win pass.

Di award show wey di organizers broadcast from di Cobb Energy Center on Tuesday for Atlanta see Cardi B go house wit three awards for "WAP" - wey also feature Megan Thee Stallion.

Di song collect di song of di year, best hip hop video, and best collaboration.

Anoda rapper Lil Baby, collect two award, hip hop artist of di year and best group (wit Lil Durk).

Billboard, di organizer sey dem pre-record di award ceremony on Friday but dem air am on Tuesday night.

See di full list of winners below;

Hip-Hop Album of di Year

"Call Me If You Get Lost" - Tyler, di Creator

Song of di Year

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Hip-Hop Artist of di Year

Lil Baby

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Yung Bleu

Best Collaboration

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Best Duo or Group

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Best Live Performer

Tyler, di Creator

Lyricist of di Year

J. Cole

Best International Flow EST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Little Simz (U.K.)

Video Director of di Year

Missy Elliott

DJ of di Year

DJ Scheme

Producer of di Year

Hit-Boy

Hustler of di Year

Saweetie

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Genius

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

Impact Track

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"

Oda highlights of di ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nelly receive di 'I Am Hip Hop' award onstage during di 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Billboard honour Nelly wit dis year I Am Hip-Hop award in recognition of e 20 years for di industry.

Tyler, di Creator also collect di Rock the Bells Cultural Influence award.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lil Jon and Bia perform onstage during di 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad and Kal Banx perform onstage during di 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards