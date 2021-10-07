Why President Muhammadu Buhari fit declare state of emergency in Anambra state

Di security situation for Anambra state fit make dem declare state of emergency, Abubakar Malami, na so Nigeria Minister of Justice tok.

One month to di governorship election wey go hold on 6 November, Anambra state don see series of violent attacks from jaguda pipo.

Apart from di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concern about di conduct of election for di state, di murder of Dr. Chike Akunyilli, husband to late Dora Akunyili former Director General of National Agency for Food & Drug Administration (NAFDAC) cause change of security strategy for di state.

Ontop di election mata, Ipob don declare say di November 6 govrnorship election no go hold.

But INEC don tok say di election go hold regardless.

Govnors and leaders for di southeast region summon emergency meeting wia dem ask federal goment to stop activities of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

"Na we be di chief security officers for our various states and we understand wetin dey happen.

We know say na our pipo dey kill our pipo and dem come begin kill security men, dem begin burn houses and den stop pipo from moving freely," Chairman of di South east Governors forum, Dave Umahi tok.

Federal goment position ontop situation for Anambra state

Afta di weekly federal executive council meeting for State House Abuja, di Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, drop hint sey goment fit declare State of Emergency for Anambra state.

Oga Malami tell State house tori pipo sey goment no go fail to take precaution to ensure "democratic order" for di state.

According to di Minister "Wen dem attack our national security and di sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy dey threatened, no possibility dey ruled out.

As goment we get responsibility to ensure di sustenance of our democratic order. We get responsibility to provide security to life and property.

So, wetin I dey tok be sey we fit declare state of emergency, wia we confam say di Anambra state goment don fail to restore order.

Wetin be di meaning of State of Emergency?

State of emergency na declaration wey goment dey make to suspend some normal functions of executive, legislative and judicial powers for any state.

Di declaration fit suspend certain normal functions of goment, fit alert citizens to change di way dem dey run tins or fit authorise goment agencies to implement emergency plans plus limit or suspend civil liberties and human rights.

Di need to declare state of emergency from different situations like armed action against the state by internal or external elements, natural disaster, civil unrest, epidemic, financial or economic crisis or general strike.

President Buhari get power to declare state of emergency?

According to Section 305 of di Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended) e give power to di President to proclaim state of emergency.

"Di President get power to issue a proclamation of a state of emergency only wen di federation dey at war, dia is actual breakdown of public order and public safety for any part of di federation wey require extraordinary measure to avert danger," some part of di constitution tok.

Di constitution add say apart from di declaration "di President go transmit copies of di Official gazette wey contain di proclamation of di emergency to di President of di Senate and Speaker of di House of Representatives wey siddon to approve di proclamation."

Anambra goment, political parties react

Di state of emergency comment by di Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami no dey go down well wit di Anambra state goment.

Don Adinuba, Commissioner of Information for Anambra State say e dey "outrageous".

Adinuba sey "Anambra neva experience di kain violence wey dey happen for some parts of Northern Nigeria like Kaduna, Borno, Zamfara and wia bandits dey always attack."

Political parties wey dey participate for di 6 November governorship election including All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no also like di idea.

Oda times Presidents don declare State of Emergency for Nigeria

