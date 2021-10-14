Owerri bad road: Meet di Social Media couple wey dia 'honeymoon' video for Imo state trend

Owerri bad road: Meet di Social Media couple wey dia 'honeymoon' video for Imo state trend

Orji Chibuike, and Ohaegbulam Cindy recently make news wen video of dem as dem dey do dia “honeymoon” ontop bed wey dem lay for one bad, muddy road for Imo state go viral.

Chibike and Cindy carry dia “honeymoon” go one bad road for Orogwe inside Owerri West local goment for Imo state, South East Nigeria.

For inside di video, dem dey ontop dia honeymoon bed in di middle of di bad road dey eat breakfast.

Di video go viral and bin make pipo dey wonder weda dem really be married couple and wetin dey hapun.

But di ‘couple’ say dem no truly dey married.

“We be friends. We no marry for real life. Our mission na to get goment to pay attention to dis bad road. Na why we dey use marriage strategy.” Dem tok.

Since we be content creators, we just try to give content, add meaning to it. We kan say since dat na di tin, we need content wey go draw di attention to goment to help us fix di road.” Orji tok.

Di road dey for Orogwe, Owerri West local government area of Imo state. Di road link to Ohi, Akwakuma and Onitsha.

According to dem, di road begin worse since 2019, wen goment bin start to fix di road but later abandon am.

Di content creators dey use different skits ontop di road, different fotos, to call attention to di state of di road.

Dem say dia strategy na to create awareness in a funny way.

“At first wen we start to dey do am, di pipo around here come dey laugh say why dis pipo come dey do something like dis here, dem no see oda places where dem fit go, why here?”

“At some point dem come see say e get message inside wetin we dey do. Den dem come dey like am, dey plead say make goment come help.” Na so Ohaegbulam tok.

Di two skit makers also speak about di challenge dem dey get to shoot dia skit for di road becos of im muddy bad condition.

“E no easy at all, becos before we go shoot anything or do anything for dis road, we dey find am very difficult because one, we dey enta di mud, and e dey get issues for our body.

At times we dey sick for like three days, four days just becos say we enta di road but di aim na to create awareness make di goment hear am make dem at least come do di road.” Orji tok.

Dia effort don reach di eyes of pipo from different oda states wey don reach out to dem to come help dem create awareness for dia area too.

Dia hope na to make di campaign go viral so goment go chook mouth.