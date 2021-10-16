Saudi Arabia cancel social distancing and go allow worshippers enter Mecca and Medina mosques

Authorities for Saudi Arabia don suspend di social distancing rule for Ka'aba Mosque for Makkah.

Di suspension of social distancing go also take effect from Sunday October 17, 2021 for Prophet Mosque for Medina, na so authorities wey dey in charge of di two Grand Mosques of Saudi Arabia, di Haram Sharifain tok.

Authorities say di two mosques go now begin to take full capacity as e be before di coronavirus pandemic.

Dis dey come afta di Ministry of Home Affairs order opening of all mosques.

Di Home Affairs Ministry also relax some security measures for di Islamic kontri.

Dis relaxations of di law dey come as response to sharp drop in daily infections and considerable development in vaccinations.

Di authorities also cancel restriction on fully vaccinated pipo wey dey closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas.

Masks no longer dey mandatory for public open places but e still dey in place for closed venues, di authorities add.

Wetin dis one mean

Worshippers dey observe social distancing for Ka'bah Mosque

Di latest development mean say pipo fit now perform dia acts of worship without hindrance for places of Dawafi, Safa and Marwa for di Ka'bah Mosque.

However, Saudi officials bin don direct say anybody wey don complete double dose of coronavirus vaccination n aim go fit enter di mosques for Mecca and Medina.

Saudi Arabia reduce di enforcement sake of di reduction for di number of coronavirus cases for di kontri.