Nnamdi Kanu: All you need to know about Nnamdi Kanu trial today

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di detained leader of di proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu dey expected to appear for court today, Thursday.

Nigeria goment sama Kanu wit charges on alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony.

For di last hearing di federal goment bin carry several charges come court against di Ipob leader but ahead of today trial, goment don amend some of di charges.

Tori be say di Office of di Attorney General of di federation amend di charges against Kanu wey dem don file as a motion on notice for di court.

Wetin be di initial charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di charges against di Ipob leader never really clear apart from say na about alleged terrorism and treason.

According to Kanu Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor, di Ipob leader bin dey face 3 count charge during im initial trial for 2015.

"Out of di 11 wey federal goment bin file against am for 2015 di court strike out 8 count out of di eleven sake of my arguments.

"How come Attorney General dey introduce 8 new charges," Ejiofor bin question di federal goment.

Nigeria goment fresh charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

On Monday 18 October tori come out say Federal goment don file amended charges against Nnamdi Kanu.

Na those charges di Ipob leader go answer to on Thursday wen im trial start.

Di seven amended charges against Kanu include;

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London wia e boast to separate southeast, southsouth and some parts of Kogi and Benue states from Nigeria to form Biafra land.

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call di president "paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil."

Say Kanu allegedly import Radio transmitter wey be TRAM 50L wey e hide inside container go keep for Ihiala, Anambra state.

Say Kanu allegedly declare im sef as member of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use di radio broadcast from London to encourage members of di banned Ipob to attack Nigeria security operatives and dia family members.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

Say Kanu allegedly use di Radio broadcast from London to commit act of terrorism wen e declare sit-at-home and threaten death on pipo wey no obey di order.

Timeline of arrest, detention and trial of Nnamdi Kanu

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Nnamdi Kanu don spend approximately 18 weeks for detention since im re-arrest for June, 2021.

On June 27, international police (Interpol) arrest Nnamdi Kanu.

Nigeria goment never tok wia dem arrest di Ipob leader.

Wetin Nigerians see na wia Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami tell tori pipo say dem don arrest di Ipob leader.

On June 29, goment carry am go federal court for Abuja but media no get chance to cover di proceeding.

Also on June 29, Justice Binta Nyako order detention of Kanu for Department of State Services (DSS) facility.

Di judge wey dey try di matter promise to speed up di trial before she adjourn di case.

On July 26, di trial of Kanu fail to hold sake of say DSS no carry am come court.

Justice Nyako at di time say she no go go ahead wit di case as di defendant, Nnamdi Kanu no dey physically present for di court. She come adjourn di matter again to 21 October.

Afta almost four months for custody, di detained Kanu dey expected to appear for court today.