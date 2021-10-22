Abuja-Kaduna railway: Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train no be act of vandalism - NRC Managing Director

Di Managing Director of Nigeria Railways Corporation, Fidet Okhiria say di attack on di Kaduna-Abuja train "no be act of vandalism".

Oga Fidet dey hope say train services across di kontri go resume Friday or Saturday just one day after e announce suspension due to security concerns.

Di MD question why local reports go see di incident as 'vandalism' as im say di NRC press release no mention anything like dat.

"So we dey work very hard and hopefully by today or tomorrow we fit resume train services."

"And on whether na vandals attack our train, you see am for our press release? So nothing like dat. A situation like dis has to be managed well."

NRC bin make suspension announcement on dia website on Thursday afternoon after unknown pipo attack train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses say anoda attack happun on Thursday morning for train wey leave Abuja to Kaduna.

Senator Shehu Sani wey be one of di passengers wey use di train from Abuja to Kaduna on Thursday morning write on social media say part of di track dey damaged from Wednesday attack and e remain small for dem to get accident because of dat.

"After di attack on Wednesday by bandits on di train wey dey go Abuja from Kaduna, dis morning our train jam damaged railings and na by miracle we escape am."

Di former Kaduna central senator add say di Wednesday attack see di bandits open fire and target di driver.

Meanwhile, respected security expert and fellow for Tony Blair Institute for global change Bulama Bukarti say di damage wey im see with the train and di tracks show say no be vandals but na bandits do di operation.