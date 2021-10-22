Benin lawmakers vote to legalise abortion - See oda African kontris where abortion no get restriction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Benin lawmakers don vote to legalise abortion for di kontri as dem expand di restricted practice wey already dey allowed.

Under di new law women fit now end dia pregnancy within di first three months for cases where e fit "increase or cause material, educational, professional or moral distress, wey no go well wit di woman or di unborn child interest".

Before, abortion bin only legally dey allowed for limited situation like rape or incest cases, or if di mother life dey in danger.

E dey also allowed for cases where di unborn child health go dey severely affected.

Di new law, wey dem pass on Wednesday night afta one serious debate for parliament, still need to go through constitutional court before e take effect.

Di kontri Health Minister, Benjamin Hounkpatin praise di new law, e say e go reduce pain for many women wit unwanted pregnancies wey "find say dem must risk dia lives by using unsafe abortion methods".

"In Benin, nearly 200 women die each year from abortion gbege," e tok.

E add say di complications from abortions be di cause of 20 percent of maternal deaths in di kontri.

Di new measure "unique goal" na to "save human lives" and "voluntary termination of pregnancy go remain one last resort" e also add.

Abortion no get restriction for:

Four out of 54 African kontris no get restrictions for abortion but wit gestational limits.

Cape Verde

Mozambique

South Africa

Tunisia

Some African kontris wey ban abortion