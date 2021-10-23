Oyo jail Break: How gunmen attack Oyo prison, free over 800 prisoners

Nigeria goment don begin look for over 500 prisoners wey escape from di Medium Security Custodial Centre, for Oyo State.

Dis na afta gunmen attack prison facility on Friday night for Abolongo area of di state.

Na as 837 prisoners escape from di Custodial Centre afta di attack, tok-tok pesin for di Correction centre for Oyo state tok.

Anjorin Olanrewaju, for statement wey im release say dem don "recaptured a total of 262 of di escapees."

How gunmen carry out di attack

Wetin we call dis foto, Medium Security Custodial Centre, for Oyo State.

Tori be say gunmen wey plenty well-well invade di Medium Security Custodial Centre for Abolongo around 10pm on Friday night.

Authorities never fit identify di gunmen wey carry out di attack.

Olanrewaju, say di gunmen carry better weapon come do di operation.

E say, "Di Oyo Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Oyo State experience attack by yet to be identified gunmen at about 2130hrs on Friday 22nd October, 2021.

Di invaders arrive di Centre heavily armed wit sophisticated weapons.

Afta serious shoot-out wit officers on guard, di gunmen gain entrance into di yard using dynamite to blast di wall.

Dem force all awaiting trial detainees from custody.

Dem no destroy di cells wey house di convicts and di female inmates.

Following directives of di Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, di State Controller, Noel Ailewon don commence di process of search and recapture aft aim visit di scene of di incident.

Wetin we know about di Oyo Medium Security Custodial Centre

Goment establish di Oyo Custodial Centre for 2007.

Di design na to take 160 inmates but at the time of attack, di prison get 907 inmates.