'Davido and Chioma don come back together?' Fans ask afta fotos of dem two comot

Video and foto of Nigeria afrobeat singer, Davido and im baby mama Chef Chioma don come out and e dey make social media users react.

Dis na di first time for a long time wen di two celebrities go dey together inside recent photo.

Tori bin come out say David Adeleke, wey pipo know as Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland, wey pipo know and dey call Chef Chioma dey quarrel.

BBC Pidgin no fit confam di tori as di two pipo neva tok any tin for public about how dia relationship dey.

But di video and foto of Davido and Chioma wey dey go viral happun for di second birthday of dia son - Ifeanyi.

Di two celebs turn up to celebrate dia son wey Chioma born for October, 2019.

On October 20, Davido bin post birthday wish for Instagram wia im shower Ifeanyi wit prayers.

How pipo react for social media

Di Nigerian singer on social media dey known as celebrity wey dey close to im children as im no dey fail to flaunt dia pictures online.

But dis foto of im and Chioma dey make dia fans happy.

One former reality show housemate @giftypowers for her reaction describe Davido as "good papa".

