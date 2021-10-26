Takoradi fake kidnapping: Ghana court sentence woman wey fake kidnapping to 6 years jail term

Wia dis foto come from, GPS

Ghana court sentence Takoradi woman wey fake her own kidnapping to six years in jail.

De Court declare 29-year-old Joana Krah who faked her own kidnapping guilty of causing fear and deceiving a public officer.

Dem sentence am to two years on de first charge of de publication of false news, and six years on se second charge of deceiving a public officer.

How woman fake her own kidnapping

29-year-old Joana Krah

Police arrest Joana Krah over de weekend sake of she fake her kidnapping so say she go extort Ghc5,000 from her godfather.

De young lady however own up to her actions wey after her godfather report de matter to de police.

As she notice say de matter dey get serious, she confess to conspiring with two others, Susan Awortwe den Francis Eshun who help her.

Rise in kidnapping cases for Takoradi

Western Region according to Ghana Police service be one of de places wey became notorious for fake kidnapping cases.

Over de years, de region record various cases of kidnappings but police say people dey take advantage of dis off late.

More people start dey fake dema own kidnapping so say dem go get ransom monies.

Recently, one woman Josephine Panyin Mensah fake pregnancy den kidnapping for Takoradi.

Police investigations reveal say she no be pregnant wey nobody kidnap am.