Stolen artefacts: Benin cockrel return to Nigeria, see kontris wit stolen Artifacts

one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CHRIS LOADES Wetin we call dis foto, "Okukor"

Today Cambridge University go become di first British institution to return one Benin Bronze to Nigeria authorities.

Jesus College go hand over statue of one cockerel to di delegation from Nigeria, for one ceremony wey go happen for di college.

Dis dey follows years of campaign by activists for dem to return di bronze statue home.

Di cockerel dey among thousands of priceless artefacts wey British soldiers bin take from di palace of di former ruler of di Kingdom of Benin.

Di loot bin happen during one punishment waka by di British military for 1897, wey cause make dem burn down di ancient City of Benin.

Di incident bin mark major change for di Kingdom of Benin, wey be one of di most powerful for Africa.

Dem sell some of di artefacts and dash some to pipo, plus museums around di world.

On Thursday Aberdeen University for Germany go also be return one of di Bronzes.

Nigeria authorities and activists since don dey call for dia return, dem argue say dem be part of di kontri cultural heritage.

Dem dey hope dis return go mark di beginning of larger scale of return of di Bronzes to Nigeria, wit plans to build one museum wey go house dem.

Kontries wey get di stolen Artifacts and di ones wey don return

Wia dis foto come from, UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

E never dey clear how many kontries dey keep stolen artefacts from Nigeria but some of di ones wey don dey known don dey return dem and odas agree to return di ones wey dey wit dem too.

For October 2020, Netherlands return highly-valued 600 year old Ife Terracotta.

March 2021 - dem receive Bronze piece from Mexico.

Di University of Cambridge for di United Kingdom don agree to return one Benin artefact wey bin cause argument. Oga Lai say dem go soon start di procedure for di repatriation of di piece.