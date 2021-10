Adunni Onikeke: 24 yr-old graduate wey be female fulltime bus driver for Lagos garage

Commercial driving for Nigeria na mainly man work.

Na recently few women begin dey show interest sake of di high unemployment rate for di kontri.

Modinat Balogun Adunni AKA 'Adunni Onikeke' don take commercial driving as full time job for Nigeria commercial city, Lagos.

She say na passion for driving carry her enta di transportation industry.

Di 24 year old graduate say na di commercial driving job she take sponsor herself go polytechnic.

How she take start di driving

Adunni Onikeke no dey born wit silver spoon.

Before she turn bus driver, she bin dey follow her mama hawk food for Ikeja area of Lagos state, until one pesin ginger her to go into commercial driving.

She start dey do commercial driver work for 2017 wit Keke and she say she no regret di decision since she start.

She go resume early mor-mor dey for Agege garage begin dey hustle for passengers wey dey go Berger, as na di route wey she dey ply be that.

Wetin be di experience

Adunni wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say wetin make her different from oda commercial drivers na how she take dey turn up for work. Her dressing style na top notch, wetin dey trendy and she dey always dey neat.

Dis dey make am hard for pipo to believe say she be bus driver.

She tok about some of her challenges wey include how her relationship take suffer sake of di work, how pipo dey take address her plus how some oda male drivers take dey maltreat her because she be woman.

"Di worst tin wey pipo don tell me na say I be olosho and no fit believe say I be driver because of di way I dey dress and why e dey shock dem na because na di cloth dem take dey go dia boyfriend, di cloth dem dey wear go party na im I wear dey hustle."

She add join say di work dey dangerous but she dey careful, dey calculate and no dey allow anybody waste her time.

"Dis my work dey dangerous. We know driving no dey easy especially for ladies."

Adunni bin start commercial driving wit 'Keke Napep', small-small, she graduate to begin drive bus.

For di 24 year old young graduate driver, she no dey reason to leave di job soon as plan B neva dey ground.

On wetin she don gain so far since she start di work, Adunni Onikeke say di hustle dey pay her bills and make her dey independent as she no gatz depend on anybody.