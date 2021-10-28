scammers take over eNaira

7 minutes wey don pass

eNaira - Nigeria new digital currency never reach three days afta launch before scammers attmpt to hijack am.

Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] na im dey raise dis alarm give Nigerians on Wednesday.

CBN say jaguda pipo don begin find how dem go fit tif money from Nigeria citizens using a fake eNaira account as trap.

One fake social media handle @enaira_cbdc don begin post messages wey dey related to eNaira so dem go fit catch attention of pipo wey no sabi fake from original. CBN tok

CBN eNaira wallet become di first digital currency to go live in Africa.

Na di Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] dey issue di eNaira and e get di same same value as di fiat Naira.

eNaira na digital currency wey dey use block chain technology and na Nigeria first digital currency platform.

CBN say eNaira go provide "unique form of money wey dey denominated in Naira".

President Muhammadu Buhari officially lunch di digital currency on Monday October 25, 2021 for state House Abuja.

But di social media handle wey pipo think say belong to di CBN bin post orisirisi information wey no dey real and promise say di central bank go release 50 billion eNaira currency to di public.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria for dia official social media handle don sama warning give Nigerians to dey careful sake of dem don notice criminal and illegal activities of some individuals plus one fraudulent twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc wey dem claim say belong to di Bank.

CBN say "di impostor handle and fraudulent persons don dey post messages related to di eNaira wit di intent to woo unsuspecting Nigerians wit claim say di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among oda lie lie, go disburse di sum of 50 Billion eNaira currency".

Dem add say " dis jaguda pipo dey serious to cheat innocent and unsuspecting members of di public through di links wey dey attached to dia messages for application to obtain eNaira wallets and become beneficiaries of di fake 50 billion eNaira currency".

Google play store delete di eNaira app

Google play store bin delete di eNaira Wallet application hours afta di Central Bank of Nigeria launch am

Di reason na sake of negative reviews from Nigerians, wey show say dem dey disappointed wit di registration process wey CBN require. But di eNaira speed merchant wallet still dey di electronic store wit 2.1 ratings and reviews.