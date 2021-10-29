Yoweri Museveni speech: Uganda schools, economy go reopen in January - President

Uganda president don announce say schools and di rest of di kontri economy go reopen for January, almost two years afta dem close becos of Covid pandemic.

President Yoweri Museveni speech on Thursday say: "Be inform say schools go reopen for January and di rest of di economy open for di same month."

Di president say school resumption go happun regardless of how many pipo wey don get di vaccine.

Less dan 10% of Uganda 45 million pipo don collect di vaccination.

Though Oga Museveni say "right now 4.7 million vaccines" dey available and dem go get enough doses by end of di year to quadruple numbers, Uganda pipo no too send di jabs.

Im say if anytin go wrong wit di uptake, di public go bear moral responsibility.

"Even if you no come out for vaccination, we go open di schools and di economy," im tok. "If anything go wrong, di moral responsibility na your own."

Many teachers for Uganda don go find onda work to make ends meet, and some say dem no go return.

