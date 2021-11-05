Anambra election update: Sit at home order by Ipob, Nnamdi Kanu plus why Igbo pipo need change strategy - Bishop Kukah

28 minutes wey don pass

Di Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah don tok say di Nigeria goment and southeast leaders fit end di violence for di region.

Bishop Kukah also say di arrest and detention of di leader of di banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu na something wey dem fit settle out of court.

Di Bishop for interview wit BBC News Pidgin for Awka, say di violence wey dey happen for southeast Nigeria na wetin dey avoidable.

E add say di sit at home order dey cause poverty wey go make di pipo ask questions very soon.

Di separatist group bin announce say make pipo boycott Saturday governorship election for di state but dem don change mouth on di declaration as dem urge Anambra pipo to go vote.

According to di Bishop, "Make pipo of southeast look wetin dey happen for North, na di kain tin wey dem want? E ask.

"You tell pipo to sit at home, pipo get to chop...you dey tell pipo not to do tins but wetin be dia reward?

"Di tin be say wen situation enter wen brothers dey kill brothers everyday, e mean say pipo no dey use dia head.

"Agitation no be bad tin but Ipob kind of agitation na im I no understand. Weda Nnamdi Kanu of Ipob, dem no get di hand to confront federal goment.

"Di best tin dem fit do na to join politics den put dia own pipo for goment wey go fit fight for dia matter."

Wetin Anambra pipo must do on Saturday

Di Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese say di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) go declare winner of di governorship election on Saturday weda pipo come out to vote or not di election process wey don start go end.

"If you no wan vote, e better make dem sidon for dia house but no be to come stop oda pipo wey wan exercise dia right

"Dem need to realise say some pipo go still come out to vote and Inec go only count di number of votes wey dem see. Winner must dey.

"Anambra pipo dey hardworking and dem need to buckle up because dem don come too far to come allow pipo destroy dia state.

"Anambra pipo get luck say majority of di candidates wey dey contest di 6 November governorship election na pipo wey go school," Bishop Matthew Kukah tok.