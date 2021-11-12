Global Student Prize 2021: Jeremiah Thoronka from Sierra Leone win global student prize of $100,000

one hour wey don pass

Sierra Leone student, Jeremiah Thoronka, don win international prize for his clean energy invention.

Thoronka invent one device wey dey use kinetic energy from traffic and pipo wey dey waka for road alias pedestrians to generate clean power.

Di Sierra Leone student collect prize of $100,000 (£74,000) for winning di 2021 Global Student Prize.

E tell BBC Focus on Africa radio say im dey excited and grateful for di award wey dey celebrate students for "taking responsibility and contributing towards national development".

Every year, Chegg.org dey award "exceptional" students wey make "real impact on learning".

Di device wey Thoronka invent dey try to use di population growth for cities.

"E get need for energy systems and plants and so for me I look di angle of where dem fit store di kinetic energy wey pipo dey give out wen dem dey move," e tok.

"E just dey like say you get sponge and then you put in water for di sponge, you know say di sponge go suck di water inside. So dat kinetic energy wey pipo dey exhibite, na im my device dey suck in."

Jeremiah Thoronka take di number one position out of 3,500 oda young pipo from 94 kontries wey bin enta for di competition.

E say im dey plan to use di prize money to help e local community to fit get access to energy.

Who be Jeremiah Thoronka

Dem born Jeremiah Thoronka during di Sierra Leone civil war and e grow up inside one camp for displaced pipo, according to global teacher prize website wey publish im informate.

Inside di camp for displaced pipo wey Jeremiah grow up, firewood and charcoal na di only energy sources available for lighting and cooking.

So because of di pollution wey di fireewood and Charcoal dey cause, Jeremiah come become advocate for renewable energy and climate change.