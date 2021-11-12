Why Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission increase meter price

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday say dem don approve upward review of di price of electricity meter.

NERC say dem give di approval according to di provisions of di Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations.

Di commission say im decision na based on di recent economic realities of di kontri.

To reach dis new price, di commission bin "only consider changes for foreign exchange and inflation since di last review for June 2020," di commission tok.

Di approval for price increase dey come as di kontri dey struggle to turn around di electricity sector.

Part of di turn around na to migrate all postpaid electricity customers go prepaid and dis dey give di authorities plenty challenge.

Wia dis foto come from, kae ch

How dis go affect electricity tariff for all Nigerians?

Already, as tins be so, di kain of electricity bills wey Nigerians dey collect na sometin wey many of dem no fit to understand or analyse.

Estimated billing for pipo wey no get meter or wey dey use analogue meter don cause kasala for different parts of di kontri at many different times.

Di palava wey follow estimated billing make many users no wan pay dia electricity bill.

Prepaid metering system na Distribution Companies (DisCos) solution to di wahala of estimated billing.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

But, di new decision wey NERC take to increase price of meter be like dem press rewind button for DisCos effort to migrate pipo from postpaid.

Wit di current economic palava wey di kontri pipo dey face and increase of price of everytin for market, dis increase on meter price go slowdown di process of migration.

E go also prolong di wahala between DisCos and dia costomers.