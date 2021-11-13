Borno military base attack: ISWAP kill Brig. Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu, Nigerian sojas

One Nigerian army Brigadier General plus three oda sojas na im suspected militants kill for one fresh attack for Borno State.

Suspected fighters of di Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) engage for gun battle with troops for one military base inside north east part of di kontri.

For statement wey Nigeria Army put out on Saturday afternoon dem say:

Dzarma Zirkusu and di oda soldiers die for Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State wia di military base dey.

Nigeria army, inside statement wey BBC Pidgin see on Saturday, say dia troop successfully defend di location.

Attacks on military base don dey dey become worrisome pattern for Nigeria.

Deputy Speaker of Borno House Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, tell local tori pipo Daily Trust say di insurgents and troops dey currently exchanging gunfire, "but di residents are in di bush."