Nigeria Army news: Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu death sadden Buhari afta ISWAP attack

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari don mourn di death of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers wey suspected militants kill for one attack for Borno State.

Di president say e dey really sad to hear di news of di death of dis soldiers wey die.

Buhari add say dem dey try to help dia compatriots for di war against terrorists.

"I dey extremely sad to hear of di death of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers wey pay di supreme sacrifice."

"Nigeria don lost brave soldiers. I salute dia courage. May dia souls Rest In Peace."

"General Zirkusu leave us sad and devastated. di soldier inside am go remain immortal," di president tok.

Some suspected fighters of di Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) bin engage for gun battle wit troops for dia military base for north east Nigeria on Saturday morning.

Brigadier General Dzarma Kennedy Zirkushu na senior oga wey be ommander of 28 Task Force Brigade for Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

Na him Brigaide dey do regular clearance of Boko Haram insurgents for Borno State wey don suffer many militant attacks.

From time to time sojos and commanders for dis 28 Task Force Brigade dey clear and liberate some villages.

For statement wey Nigeria Army put out on Saturday afternoon dem say:

Dzarma Zirkusu and di oda soldiers die for Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Southern Borno State wia di military base dey.

President Buhari say e don ask di Chief of Army Staff to accept im heartfelt condolences and dat of Nigeria.

E also send im condolences to members of di families of di soldiers wey im call 'martyred.'

"I pray to di Almighty to give di Armed Forces and di bereaved families di strength and courage to bear dis irreparable loss." President Buhari add.

How Borno state Governor react

Meanwhile, Borno state Governor don send im condolences to military over di loss of some of dia military officers and personnel.

For one statement, di Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, thank di fallen heroes for wetin im call "dia supreme sacrifices to di Nigerian Nation".

E declare say di pipo of Borno go remain forever grateful to dem and all fallen heroes.

Di state chie executive add say im go remain fully in support of gallant troops wey currently dey operate for front lines.

Di Governor also praise di military for putting up strong resilience for di battle with fighters from ISWAP.

Di attackers launch di attacks wey last for hours for army military base for Askira/Uba southern Borno State dat Saturday.

Governor Zulum pay tribute to di troops wey dey di base and di troops from neighbouring commands, wey quick-quick rush to provide support before di militant ambush dem.

E say even with di loss of some officers and personnel, di military still dey able to mount heavy resistance and record gains wey di state dey proud of.

Di Governor also say sorry to di affected residents for di trauma wey di attack cause dem.

E also share in di pains of anybody wey be direct or indirect victim of di attack.

Borno State na one Nigerian state wey don suffer many islamist militant attacks since 2009.