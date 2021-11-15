Chiwetalu Charity: 'I believe say me I be asset and any man wey be say find me, find wife'

"Dem no dey proud of me".

Dis na how Chiwetalu Charity describe as men dey treat her for relationships sake of di medical condition wey make dem cut her leg wen she be small pikin.

Di 24-year-old undergraduate of accountancy, tok say any man wey find her, don find wife, as she believe say she be asset.

She follow share wetin she sabi about her current condition wey make say she tall.

Charity say her mama bin tell her say, wen dem born her she no get vein for leg and e come dey rotten.

As dem dey carry her waka go different hospital for treatment, na im doctors tell her mama say if dem no cut di leg, di issue go kill Charity.

Na im make dem decide to cut am.

"All of us na one, I no dey feel bad"

Even as her own leg no shape like oda pipo leg, Charity no send.

She don classify and arrange her shoes for style wey go dey comfortable for her

"If I buy di palm (shoe), I go put rope inside, tie am and den wear am.

"I no dey feel bad if I see pesin wey wear high heels", na so she tok onto di mata of shoes and style.

TikTok sensation and school life

"I start to do TikTok videos sake of say most times, I dey lonely…and I bin wan change how pipo dey tink."

Charity dey spend a lot of time online to make creative trending videos for social media.

She also tok say di way pipo dey treat her for school dey like say she no be human being or dem go just dey pity her.

"Sometimes, dem no dey invite me for some events for school and oda times dem go do like say I no be pesin - pipo no go near me - di tin dey vex me."

But despite all her challenges, she tok say she don make some real friendships.

"I get pipo wey go call me say Charity, oya o, make we comot, and me, I go dress up and follow dem.