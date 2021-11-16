Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Ighalo start for Nigeria for crucial World Cup qualifier

Wia dis foto come from, FIFA

Nigeria hope to make am to di next round of di Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers as Super Eagles face Cape Verde today.

Di match dey happen for di Teslim Balogun stadium, Lagos by 5pm on Tuesday.

Nigeria dey lead Group C wit 12 points from five games and na Cape Verde dey follow dem wit 10 points.

Nigeria need just one point to secure qualification to di playoff.

Di Super Eagles go lose dia chance to go Qatar if dem lose by any margin to Cape Verde.

Odion Ighalo return to Super Eagles

Di high point of di match na di return of Al Shabab striker, Odion Ighalo to di team afta im bin resign from Super Eagles almost two years ago.

The former Manchester United striker bin no dey super eagles squad wey beat Liberia 2-0 for Tangier, Morocco on Saturday.

Nigeria lineup: 1. Okoye, 20. Awaziem, 5. Troost-Ekong, 6. Balogun, 3. Collins, 4. Ndidi, 10. Aribo, 15. Simon, 18. Iwobi, 9. Osimhen, 19. Ighalo.