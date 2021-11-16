Cameroon vs Ivory Coast live stream: Indomitable Lions battle Elephants for final group match

Cameroon go play Ivory Coast for di final group game wey go determine which kontri go qualify for di playoff spot for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Di match go happen for Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé by 8pm (West African Time).

Côte d'Ivoire dey currently top group D wit 13 points wit Cameroon behind dem wit twelve points.

Mozambique get four points while Malawi dey bottom of di group wit three points.

Di winner of di match go join nine oda kontris wey qualify for di next round wey go happen next year, 2022.

Cameroon dey host di Elephants for Douala wit di plan to win to fit qualify, while a draw for Côte d'Ivoire go see dem remain top of Group D.