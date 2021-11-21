Davido Birthday: David Adeleke N250m donation to orphanages buzz Nigerians on im 29th

'Davido' name still dey many Nigerians mouth afta di singer announce donation of all di money friends raise for am ontop social media for im birthday to orphanage.

Di N250,000,000 donation to orphanage homes across Nigeria don make e fans, celebs and politicians to tok about di singer wey clock 29 years old on Sunday.

One of di latest reaction na a recent tweet from Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Few days ago, Davido wey im real name na David Adeleke bin put up one post say e wan raise one hundred million naira wey im wan use take clear im Rolls Royce from port as im 29th birthday dey come.

Di singer begin call on im friends and associates for social media to contribute and within few hours e get more dan di hundred million e bin request.

Afta everi-everi, Davido come announce on Saturday, 20 November im raise N250M and e go add N50M to make am N250M, then donate everything to orphanage.

Dis announcement come a day before di singer mark e 29th birthday 21 November 2021 and e promise to do more for next year celebration.

How Nigerians dey react to Davido N250 million donation to Orphanage

Bukola Saraki

Di OBO hit maker don get thousands of retweets and mentions across Facebook and Instagram since im start to raise di money, wey im say start "like joke."

Former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki na di latest pesin wey don react to wetin Davido announce.

Dr. Saraki praise di singer for impacting lives through e music and philanthropy and pray make God continue to reward your efforts;

"Dis past week on Instagram we all watch how Davido 'playfully' raise N200 million from im friends, business associates, and oda well-wishers, then donate N250 million to orphans across di kontri."

"Since e be young boy, Davido always get dis persuasive charm, a great deal of talent and energy.

"And e get di ability to accomplish wetin odas describe as "impossible" — through im sheer grit and hard work."

"As e celebrate e birthday today, I congratulate Davido for becoming a fine young man wey continues to positively impact lives through e music and philanthropy," Sakari tok.

Bisi Alimi

Also, Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi share post for im Instagram story of how e feel about Davido N250M donation to orphanage;

"So Davido dey give di money to orphanages across Nigeria? Dis no dey very interesting?"

"You think say Davido know something wey everyone, average Nigerians no know?"

"You think say Davido know say Nigerians na very heartless pipo dat if e ask for money for charity, nobody go show concern about giving money?" Bisi ask.

"Deceiving Nigerians to get money to give to charities say a lot about how Nigeria as a project and Nigerians as pipo dey operate."

"Well whatever be im intention and while we neva know, at least we know something for sure, Nigerians love shining things than they love dia fellow humans."

Baba Fryo

Meanwhile, Singer Baba Fryo do video and post for im Instagram handle say di N250m wey im dey hear from social media dey surprise am;

" I remember wen I dey depress dem tag many of my colleagues but non of dem respond. Na pipo wey no know me respond."

"If pesin like me wey dey popular and wey dem know, nobody fit do anything, na orphanage wey dem no know from anyway na im dem dey give N250m. E dey so funny."

Baba Fryo say im go advise Nigerians to wise up and add say no be say im dey against giving Orphanage money but di whole thing dey funny to am.

E continue to tok about di mata and say if pipo like make dem abuse but e don tok e mind.