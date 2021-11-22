Baba Suwe death: Babatunde Omidina don die, im son tok how di Nigerian comedian pass on

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, SOLA Omidina

Nigerian comedian Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe don die.

Im pikin Sola Omidina confirm Baba Suwe death to BBC Pidgin.

Omidina also write for im instagram page say;

"Dis na to announce di sudden death of my father Mr Babatunde Omidina. Di legend and rare gem " Babasuwe " 11/22/21

Baba Suwe pikin say di Nigerian comedian die around afternoon on Monday.

Wia dis foto come from, odas

"Dem reach out to me immediately e happun, but im (Baba Suwe) bin sick small".

Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe bin dey 63-year-old before e die.

Im son say e bin dey United States wen im hear di news of im papa death for Nigeria.

Sola Omidina add say close relatives bin dey close to di comedian for im last moment.

E describe e papa as a very wonderful pesin and good father.

"E be good father as e entertain di world, e entertain me as a son as well, because wen I dey watch am for screen, I no dey see am as my fada, I dey see as a comedian."

"E dey funny on screen and funny off di screen. E be di best thing wey don happy to me."

Dem go announce Baba Suwe burial arrangement later, di son conclude.

Rumors about di death of Baba Suwe don bin spread two times before; for 2019 and 2020.

Who be Baba Suwe?

Baba Suwe na famous comedian for Nigeria film industry, Nollywood.

E dey act for both English and Yoruba language films.

E real name na Babatunde Omidina and dem born am August 22, 1958.

Baba Suwe from Igbogbo for Ikorudo for Lagos mainland, inside Nigeria commercial capital.

Di comedian do im primary education for Jamaitul Islamial Primary School inside Lagos and Children Boarding School, Osogbo.

E later obtain im West African School Certificate from Ifeoluwa Grammar School inside Osogbo, Osun State capital, southwestern Nigeria.

Baba Suwe begin acting for 1971 but become popular afta e featured for one movie titled, Omolasan.

Di commedian become more popular afta e feature for Iru Esin, wey Olaiya Igwe produce for 1997.

E dey act for both English and Yoruba language films and often dey play di role of confused servant or security guard.

Di comic actor don feature and produced several Nigerian movies like;