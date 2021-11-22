Baba Suwe latest news: Facts about Babatunde Omidina, di Nigerian comedian wey die
Babatunde Omidina, di Nigerian popular comedian wit di stage name Baba Suwe die on Monday, 22 November, 2021.
"Dis na to announce di sudden death of my father Mr Babatunde Omidina. Di legend and rare gem " Babasuwe " 11/22/21."
Na so Sola Omidina, son of Baba Suwe post di news of Bab Suwe death.
Here na five facts you need to know about di Nigeria Veteran comedian;
Death rumours bin spread twice about Baba Suwe
Before Baba Suwe die, rumours bin kill am two times for social media for 2019 and 2020.
For one instance, di late veteran actor bin even do one youtube video to tell pipo say e still dey alive.
Where and wen dem born Babatunde Omidina
Dem born Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe on August 22, 1958, for Inabere Street for Lagos Island.
But di legendary actor come from Ikorodu local government area of Lagos.
E marry e wife, Omoladun Omidina wey also be actor for 1995 and she die for September, 2009.
Babab Suwe die for di age of 63.
Baba Suwe education
Di popular actor bin attend Jamaitul Islamial Primary School for Lagos, and Children Boarding School, Osogbo.
After im boarding school, Baba Suwe bin get im West African School Certificate for Ifeoluwa Grammar School for Osogbo, Osun State, southwest Nigeria.
Baba Suwe acting career
Baba Suwe begin acting career for 1971 and e dey acts for both English and Yoruba language films.
Di veteran Nollywood comedian dey often play di role of confuse servant or security guard.
E become popular afta e feature in one movie titled, Omolasan.
Im become more popular afta e act for Iru Esin wey Olaiya Igwe produce for 1997.
Baba Suwe alleged cocaine case with NDLEA
Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) bin arrest Baba Suwe afta dem accuse am of trafficking cocaine for 2011.
As di agency put am for custody sake of say dem want make e excrete di cocaine wey dem suspect say e dey im stomach, nothing come out of Baba Suwe belle.
Di agency chop blame ontop di case and court come judge say make dem pay Baba Suwe more than $155,000 as compensation and apologise to am.