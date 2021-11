Ho-Fiave murder: Neighbours in Volta Region describe how man wey allegedly kill girlfriend put inside fridgebi dey behave

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Residents of Ghanaian man wey allegedly murder en girlfriend say he start grow cold about a week before dem discover de dead body.

Residents say de last time dem see de young man be last week Friday, November 19, 2021.

Since dem dem no see am or de girl until dem discover de body.

De couple dey look like dem dey in love

Before de murder of Lizzy, residents say de suspect, Frank used to even carry her for en back enter room.

De kind of relationship dem get dey look strong sake of how de dey display love publicly BBC Pidgin gather.

Sake of that, de murder of de lady and how dem put am inside fridge dey shock residents for Ho-Fiave, Volta Region.

But according to one neighbor, Mathias Adzogble, de young man en behaviour change for a while.

"We realize say he start dey leave de hair and beard slightly bushy which no be how he dey keep en looks" he reveal.

"We also notice say before before, he dey greet everyone when he catch house dey go enter room but suddenly he no dey greet, he just go pass enter room" he add.

Neighbors say dem no really figure out when de murder happen but based on when dem last see am, de murder happen on or before last week Friday.

Police investigations continue

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Police officials wey dey investigate de crime say say dem discover strands of hair wey de suspect no burn completely around de house.

Dem carry de remaining her for testing to see as part of investigations.

Background to de murder case

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Ghana Police announce say dem dey on manhunt for boyfriend who allegedly murder murder en girlfriend, dump am inside fridge for House

On Monday, residents discover de body after neighbours of de young man notice bad stench from de man en room.

Witnesses say dem see as flies full ground around de window and door of de room of de young man called Frank.

Sake of that dem break into de room discover de decomposing body of de girlfriend of de male tenant inside double-decker fridge.

Dem alert Police who take over de crime scene for investigations.