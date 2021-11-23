Grammy nominations 2022: Wizkid get Grammy nomination wit Burnaboy, Tems, Made, Femi Kuti

23 November 2021, 20:31 WAT New Informate 55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty and odas

Wizkid, Burnaboy, Tems, Made and Femi Kuti na Nigerian musicians wey dey among oda Africa artists wey grab 2022 Grammy nominations.

Di 2022 Grammy Awards show, wey dey officially known as di 64th Grammy Awards go shelle on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Among di Nigerian artist, Wizkid and Femi Kuti get two nominations wey be; Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance.

For di category of Best Global Music Performance, artist wey dey di list na; Arooj Aftab, Angelique Kidjo, Burnaboy, Femi Kuti, Yo-Yo Ma and Wizkid ft Tems.

While for di Best Global Music Album di musicians wey dem nominate na; Rocky Dawuni, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Wizkid.

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Nigerians for social media don begin dey send dia congratulations in advance to Wizkid afta tweets of im nomination come out.

Wizkid Made in Lagos Deluxe edition get nominated for di "Best Global Music Album".

While e song with Tems, Essence get nominated for "Best Global Music Performance"

Dis "Best Global Music Performance na di same category wey Burna Boy win last year.

Short background of Nigerians wey dey 2022 Grammy nomination List

Tems

Wia dis foto come from, Tems/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems

Tems wey her real name na Temilade Openiyi, na Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer.

Dem born Tems for July 23, 1996. Raised by her mama, she start her own music production at di age of 20.

She bin study Economics for one University in South Africa. Dis na afta she attend Dowen College for Lagos.

Tems don release plenty singles and features wit Nigerian and international acts.

Di young musician wey be strong listener of Aṣa, Adele, Lojay, and Zinloeesky songs, no feel like a new comer for dis music game., according to one BET report.

On August 31, 2021, di Nigerian singer become BET Amplified Artist of The Month of August 2021.

Burna Boy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty images Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy

Burna Boy wey e real name na Damini Ogulu, na Nigerian singer, rapper songwriter and record label executive.

Dem born Burna Boy on di 2nd of July, 1991 for Port Harcourt city, Nigeria.

E be di only son and eldest of three children to Bosede and Samuel Ogulu.

Burna search for knowledge take am outside Nigeria go United Kingdom to study Media Technology for University of Sussex (2008–2009) and Oxford Brookes University (2009–2010) to study Media Communications and Culture.

Burna Boy don release series of EPs, singles, mixtapes, and albums including e 2018 extraordinary “Outside”.

On Sunday, 14, March, Burna boy win im first ever Grammy under di ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for im ‘Twice As Tall‘ 2020 project during di 2021 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile for di 2022 Grammy nomination list, Burna collabo with Angelique Kidjo 'Do Yourself' dey among those wey dem nominate for Best Global Music Performance.

Wizkid

Wizkid wey e real name na Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, na Nigerian singer and songwriter.

E dey also know as Wizzy or Starboy and na one of Africa biggest artistes.

Wizkid begin began recording music for very young age and manage to release one collaborative album with di Glorious Five one group wey im and some couple of e church friends formed.

E rise to dey popular afta e release "Holla at Your Boy", di lead single from im debut studio album Superstar for (2011).

"Tease Me/Bad Guys", "Don't Dull", "Love My Baby", "Pakurumo" and "Oluwa Lo Ni" na also part of wetin im release as singles from di Superstar album.

For 2016, Wizkid achieve international recognition afta e collaboration with Drake for di global hit, "One Dance".

For In 2019, e feature for Beyoncé project Di Lion King: di Gift for di collaboration "Brown Skin Girl", wey make am win Grammy Award for Best Music Video.

Femi Kuti

Wia dis foto come from, C Flanigan

Femi Kuti, na son of di late, legendary musician Fela Kuti.

Before Femi become im own bandleader, e start to dey play saxophone for e father band, Egypt 80, for 1979 where e learn everi-everi about performing with a legend.

For 1986, Femi create im own band wey dem cal Positive Force, and e quickly dey popular as strong group for Afrobeat music.

Femi don perform for some of di world most ogbonge stages and festivals, and collaborate with big musicians for different genres.

E get two nominations for di 2022 Grammy; im song Pà Pá Pà dey for di list of Best Global Music Performance while e Album Legacy + dey Best Global Music Album list.

Made Kuti

Wia dis foto come from, Andrew Esiebo

Made Kuti na Fela grandson and Femi son. E grow up for di New Afrika Shrine inside Lagos, according to informate for e website.

E study for Trinity Laban Conservatoire inside London and don play for Femi Positive Force band from wey e dey young age.

Made Kuti new album 'For(e)ward' - wey come out February 5, 2021 - na modern and progressive freedom manifesto, wey dey push di boundaries of Afro