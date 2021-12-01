Nnamdi Kanu trial go continue on Thursday- Lawyer tok wetin court fit hear
Di trial of di leader of di indigenous people of Biafra go continue for Abuja on Thursday .
Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu Alloy Ejimakor confam am to BBC Pidgin.
Part of wetin dem go hear for court na di application to grant Kanu bail.
Di last time e show for court for November 10, court bin adjourn im case till 19th January afta im lawyers stage a walk out.
Dis move dey come afta some lgbo leaders bin pay President Muhammadu Buhari on top Kanu case.