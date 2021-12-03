Dowen College student death: Sylvester Oromoni death video - Lagos police dey investigate

Wia dis foto come from, Perrie/Twitter

Police say dem dey focus on two tins wey concern Sylvester Oromoni death video.

Lagos state police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu give di update for interview wit BBC Pidgin ontop di Dowen College student death.

Di police boss on Friday say dem no go waste time to arrest and prosecute pipo wey get hand for di death of di 12-year-old boy for Dowen College Lekki.

Police reaction land afta di Lagos state goment close down di school sake of di incident wey don plenty pipo don condemn.

CP Hakeem Odumosu say police no go just leave di matter like dat.

Oga Odumosu say investigation into di matter don start and police go take action immediately afta dia investigation.

"Definitely we go make arrests wen di time reach. Wen we see di outcome of di investigation, we go arrest pipo," e tok.

Wen BBC Pidgin ask am weda Police dey consider arrest or invite suspects, di CP ansa say dat one na for sure say 'Police go make arrest' ontop dis mata.

Dowen College student death - Lagos Police go focus on two tins

Wia dis foto come from, Perrie/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Dowen College, Lekki. Lagos

Di Lagos state commissioner of Police tell BBC Pidgin say di command go take dia time find out wetin truly happen.

"We no go rely on tins wey we dey hear and see for social media. We go take time do our investigation wey go include di medical report of di boy.

"We go also do autopsy, but dat one no go stop our investigation.

"We dey look two tins sake of allegations and counter allegations.

"One na weda dem beat di boy true-true or whether na football injury kill am.

"Di medical report go tell us wetin happen."

Wia dis foto come from, Dowen college

Parents, monitor your children

Di police oga also advise parents to always put eye for wetin dia children dey do.

Hakeem Odumosu say "make parents dey check di friends wey dia children dey play wit. No be to to just carry children go drop for school."

Meanwhile Lagos State Goment don order di indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki.

Di State Ministry of Education confam di close down of di boarding school on Friday.

Di closure go continue until di outcome of one investigation into di death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, one student of di educational institution.

Lagos Commissioner for Education announce di closure inside statement after one meeting with di School Management and Staff.

Folasade Adefisayo call for calm and say dem no go spare any effort to get to di root of wetin truly happun.