Dowen College student death: Sylvester Oromoni death video - All you need to know

Dowen College student Sylvester Oromoni death video don make di hashtag #JusticeForSylvester dey trend.

Tori of di death of 12 year old boy for Dowen College, Lekki Lagos don go worldwide.

Na one social media user @perrisonoronomi make di post about wetin happen wey don make di incident go viral.

"Dis na 12 years old cousin wey dem beat to death for one school wey cost over 1 million naira," di user post am for im twitter page wit foto of di diseased.

Sylvester, die for reasons wey pipo neva sure about - di school say na football injury e get.

So BBC Pidgin don gada all sides of di Dowen College student death inside dis tori.

Read on to check all you need to know.

Dowen College student death: How di Lekki boarding school react

Dowen college wey dey for Lekki area of Lagos dismiss accuse say Sylvester die sake of say im no wan join cult.

Di school for statement say one of di hostel officials bin don inform di management on November 21 say di student wunjure wen im dey play football wit im colleagues.

Di school say di resident nurse give am first aid treatment and later im go back to im hostel afta e express relief.

Dem add am say di next day, di student begin complain of pain for im hip and di resident doctor for di school clinic attend to am.

For di statement, di school say investigation show say di student allegedly mention di name of other students to tok say dem no get hand for di incident.

"…Na small shock to us to read wild social media tales say na some students beat am and say im mention some names"

"We immediately start to investigate di mata and invite di students wey dem allegedly mention for interview. Im guardian also dey present during the interviews, wey reveal say nothing like dat happun.

"Di investigation show say e no get any fight, bullying, or any form of attack on di boy." Di school tok.

Dowen College student death: Sylvester Oromoni papa reaction

"Wen I ask my eldest to fly to Lagos on November 24 im scream wen im reach dia say dis one don pass football injury say make I come Lagos,"

Papa of Sylvester Oromoni say no be true say im son die from football injury.

E tell di The Cable tori pipo say before im death, Junior - as im dey call im son - reveal say im no play ball or fall as di school claim.

"I sabi about di new incident on November 21st afta di school call my wife to tell us say our son dey school clinic, injured," Sylvester Snr tell The Cable.

"My senior son, wey bin wan make trip to London, e come to see us for Warri.

"Di next day, we send one family friend to help pick up our son since im be di only person for Lagos and take am to di hospital.

"Wen im reach dia, im panic point am out say im doubt say na football injury as di school bin earlier claim.

"Im tok say di boy no fit stand because im waist don bend and swollen plus one side of im belly.

"Im mouth dey black. I ask, 'Dis na really football injury?' Dem carry am go my house for Lagos but im no fit sleep for night.

Dowen College student death: Nigerians vex for social media

Dowen College student death don cause serious debate for Nigeria social media platform.

#Justiceforsylvester don begin trend for twitter.

Former Nigeria vice president, Atiku Abubakar join Nigerians to call for justice ova di death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Former Minister of Education and Oby Ezekwesili react say di news of di death of Sylvester Onoromi dey "too heart breaking."

"Too heartbreaking. Which word pesin fit even use to begin comfort di parents of #Justiceforsylvester. None really, except pray say our Lord hold dem for e arms with deep love. Kai."

Nigeria actress, Tonto Dikeh also challenge di management of Dowen College.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington wey be Nigerian film actress, wonder weda Dowen college no go give Sylvester family a real explanation about wetin happun to dia son?

BBNaija celebs Tacha, Mercy Eke also join di call for justice say e take a village to raise pikin.

Dowen College student death: Lagos goment shutdown di boarding school

Sake of di plenty reaction wey dey make pipo vex di Lagos State goment order di indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki.

Di State Ministry of Education confam di close down of di boarding school on Friday.

Di closure go continue until di outcome of one investigation into di death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, goment tok.

Lagos Commissioner for Education announce di closure inside statement afta one meeting wit di School Management and Staff.

"Plenti pipo dey threaten to burn down di school so we don tell dem make dem shutdown while we investigate di matter," Mrs. Folasade tell BBC Pidgin on Friday.

Sylvester Oromoni death - Police begin investigation, vow to make arrest

Police say dem dey focus on two tins wey concern Sylvester Oromoni death video.

Lagos state police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu give di update for interview wit BBC Pidgin ontop di Dowen College student death.

Di police boss on Friday say dem no go waste time to arrest and prosecute pipo wey get hand for di death of di 12-year-old boy for Dowen College Lekki.

CP Hakeem Odumosu say police no go just leave di matter like dat.

"Definitely we go make arrests wen di time reach. Wen we see di outcome of di investigation, we go arrest pipo," e tok.

Wen BBC Pidgin ask am weda Police dey consider arrest or invite suspects, di CP ansa say dat one na for sure say 'Police go make arrest' ontop dis mata.

Dis kain tin don happen before?

For December 2020, Deborah Okezie allege say dem starve and seniors sexually abuse her 11 year old son sake of say im dey piss for bed.

Di 11 year old na JSS 1 student of di Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

For dis matter, di boy no die but wetin make e dey similar to dis Dowen college matter na say both of dem na boarding school.

One hashtag wey call for justice for di boy also trend afta im mama enta social media to do many videos on top di mata.