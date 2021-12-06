Nigeria don launch im first ever virtual courtroom go make pipo get justice faster for Nigeria

Many correctional centres for Nigeria dey overcrowded

Nigeria goment don launch di first Virtual Courtroom for Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja as effort to reduce di numba of pipo wey dey correctional centres for di kontri, and to make justice dey faster

Many pipo don dey some of dis places tay tay as dem dey await trial.

Dis process don make correctional centres alias prisons dey overcrowded.

Di mata don bad pass during especially for di Covid-19 period wey affect hearing of cases for physical courtrooms.

Nigeria Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola wan make state goment sharpaly ise di virtual courts

Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami tok say di virtual court na one of di strategic interventions to bring lasting reforms for di criminal justice sector for Nigeria.

Di Ministry of Justice join bodi wit di presidential committee on correctional reforms and decongestion hold virtual technical session wey involve crucial stakeholders to review and validate di draft document wey setup di virtual courtroom.

Wetin be di benefits

Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola tok say 50,992 inmates wey dey represent 74 percent of di total population of inmates for custodial centres dey on "awaiting trial" while only 17,755 inmates wey be only 26 percent be actual convicts.

"Becos justice dey delayed for dis inmates wey dey on awaiting trial, many of dem dey die before di conclusion of dia trial."

Im say na dose inmates wey dey on awaiting trial na im dey attack correctional centres most of di time becos na dem plenti pass.

Aregbesola follow tok say di courtrooms go save goment plenti money.

"Di cost of transportation, di time wey inmates and security pipo dey spend for road, and di risks wey dey to cari inmates from one place to anoda don end"

Di minister beg state goments to use di process as dem get di highest number of inmates and e follow say make judges and lawyers to stop tactics of adjournment, wey dey make cases long.

"Make cases exact date wey e go end once dem don open am."

Wetin be Virtual Courtroom?

Virtual Courtroom na place wey go dey inside di correctional centres and na place wia trial of inmates go hold.

Lawyers and judges go connect through internet to hear cases and give judgement like say na physical courtroom.