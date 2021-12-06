Eight children dead for car: Mama wey loss three pikin tok say she no believe say she no go see her children again

Wetin we call dis foto, Hafisat Isiaka tok say she want make goment investigate wetin true true happen

Saturday 4 December, 2021 go be day wey Hafisat Isiaka no go eva forget as three of her children die for inside on locked SUV for Badagry area of Lagos state, Nigeria.

On Sunday, di Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu order thorough and speedy investigation into di death of eight children wey mistakenly lock themselves inside one abandoned car.

Di children bin die afta dem allegedly lock demsef inside one vehicle for Jah-Michael community for Badagry.

BBC Pidgin carry waka go di community to hear from di parents and yard pipo on wetin dem sabi about di accident.

"I begin dey call dia names but no one ansa."

According to Hafisat she tok say she bin wake up from sleep and no hear her children voice for dia compound.

"Wen I wake up from sleep, I no hear my children voice so I begin dey call dia names but no one ansa."

"On Saturday my children bin comot; my neighbour go find dem and my pikin begin shout make I come outside. As I dey go, na so one woman call me, come tell me say my children dey inside one car."

She say wen she hear say di children for inside car, she dey wonda how e take happen.

"I ask wetin carry dis children enta dis motor?", na so Ibrahim Jibrila wey loss two of pikin for di mata tell BBC Pidgin.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem don lock di compound wey di car wey di children die inside bin dey

E say e bin dey for shop wen e children come call am say something don happun to dia sibling.

Jibrila wey im brother follow lose two children join for di sad incident say as dem dey rush find di children, na so one woman wey dey inside di compound (wey di car dey), inform dem say di children don die inside di motor.

Hafisat tok say as she reach di compound see di children inside di car, she come dey shout for pipo to come her.

"Di woman try open di motor but e no gree open until one boy from anoda compound come carry key take open di motor and comot di children," na wetin Jibrila tok.

According to di parents, nobodi dey use di car wey dem find di children inside.

"Dey neva use am (di car) for like four years now" na so Hafisat tok as she say her children bin no dey even go di compound wey di car dey to play before dat day.

She bin lose her 12-year-old girl and two boys.

She say something like foam dey comot from dia mouth and nose wen she see di dead bodi of her children.

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di father, Ibrahim Jibrila wey lose two children

Anoda eye witness for di sad accident follow share wetin e sabi about di death of eight children wey mistakenly lock themselves inside one abandoned car.

Alhaji Haruna tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happun around 4:30 pm - 5:00pm.

"I dey inside my room, one of my pikin (Zainab) run come tell me say our neighbour pikin die inside motor.

Oga Haruna tok say by di time e reach di place, many pipo gada full ground.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di car wey di children die inside

"Why you lie for me say my brother go come and dem say dem don bury am."

Hafisat Isiaka say wetin happun pain her well-well and call on di goment to help invsetigate wetin really happun.

Ibrahim Jibrila say e no know wetin carry di children go di motor, or if na dem go by demsef or na pesin carry dem go dia.

Di father say one of im pikin wey die na twins and di oda twins make tears comot from e eyes afta e ask am about e Twin brother.

"Dis boy wey die na twins but yesterday tear come from my eyes wen di oda twins ask me about e brother."

"E say baba wia my brother? One boy tell me say dem don go bury my brother, baba why you lie for me say my brother go come and dem say dem don bury am."

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA POLICE

