AEDC strike: Why Abuja Electricity Distribution Company workers suspend strike action

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

National Union of Electricity Employees don suspend dia one week strike for Abuja.

On November 29, di union embark on di industrial action, wey make dem shut down operations of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Di union accuse di company say dem no remit di pension contributions of dia members for 20 months.

Di shutdown affect evacuation of bulk power from electricity substations, Transmission Company of Nigeria tok.

Why AEDC union suspend dia strike

Di strike make light no dey for areas wia AEDC dey cover including, Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, Parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States.

But NUEE suspend di strike on Monday afta intervention by Nigeria federal goment.

All di parties wey involve for di mata also sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

For di MoU wey dem sign, "federal goment promise say dem go ensure di payment of di outstanding entitlement of AEDC staff within 21 days counting from di day of di signing of di MoU."

Those wey sign di MoU na di Director-general of Bureau for Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, and chairman of di Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sanusi Garba.