Lagos state police command don confam di arrest of three suspects wey allegedly get hand for di death of Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen college Lekki, Lagos.

Commissioner of Police for Lagos Hakeem Odumosu say na three students of di secondary school dem arrest.

Di pipo "wey we arrest na key suspects" for di matter, di police oga tok.

But e no disclose names.

Di commissioner of police for Lagos say di students wey dem arrest na di names wey young Sylvester mention before e die.

E also no gree release di identities of those wey dem arrest.

However, di police oga say two out of di main suspects don run but police dey find dem.

E say, "We just start full investigation on Monday.

"Two out of them wey dia name follow for di di viral video dey at large while three of di students dey help us to get others."

More dan 180,000 pipo don sign petition dey demand justice afta di death of one 12-year-old boarding school pikin for Nigeria.

Sylvester Oromoni family accuse five fellow students for Dowen College Lagos of torturing dia son sake of say e refuse join cult group.

Im death don make plenty pipo vex for Nigeria and goment don close di school indefinitely.

Sylvester die on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 under circumstances wey no dey clear.

Dowen College for statement say di boy die sake of injury im get wen im dey play ball.

"Preliminary investigation show say fight-fight no dey, bullying or any form of attack on di boy," di boarding school bin tok.

"All I want na justice," Sylvester father, Sylvester Oromoni Senior, tell BBC News Pidgin.

Di papa of di late 12-year-old reject wetin di school tok about wetin happen.

Anoda family member - Sylvester cousin - also tok wetin im know about wetin happen.

E allege on Twitter say five boys bin block Sylvester, lock am for im hostel and give am one chemical to drink - nobody fit confirm wetin really happen because police neva tok anything because dem still investigate.

As officers continue dia investigation, Sylvester father tok say im want Dowen College to hand over di students wey allegedly accuse im son.

Hash tag #justiceforsylvester dey drive school bullying debate across Nigeria afta Dowen College student Sylvester Oromoni death.

Lagos state police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu tell BBC Pidgin on Friday say dem no go waste time to arrest and prosecute pipo wey get hand for Sylvester Oromonii death.

Oga Odumosu say investigation into di matter don start and police go take action immediately afta dia investigation.

One join body of national students say dem go set-up dia own committee.

"Di boy wey die na student before e die and Nans [the National Association of Nigerian Students] dey for di interest of all students," di Vanguard newspaper quote Kappo Olawale Samuel of Nans.

Multiple petitions dey circulate online, wit di call on di authorities to prosecute those responsible for Sylvester Oromoni death and deliver justice to im family.

#JusticeForSylvester don continue to trend across social media since last week and pipo don create WhatsApp group for di same purpose.

Ijaw group announce candle light procession

Ijaw Youth Council world-wide dey call for candle light procession for di 12 year old boy.

President of IYC Timothy Igbifa, want make all Ijaw youths to hold di procession by 7pm on Tuesday night in honor of Sylvester.