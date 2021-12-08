Ned Nwoko: Laila Charani divorce make Regina Daniels husband narrate wetin allegedly cause dia divorce

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PrinceNedNwoko/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Ned Nwoko

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Ned Nwoko don react to tori wey dey fly upandan about why im divorce im fifth wife Laila Charani.

Tori be say, many pipo for social media dey allege say na aphrodisiac wey pipo sabi as kayanmata wey im actress wife Regina Daniels dey use make am divorce im Moroccan model wife Laila Charani.

Laila wey be Moroccan model and mother of three pikin bin first post for her social media handle say make fans and followers stop to dey tok about her marriage to oga Nwoko as nothing dey between dem anymore.

Regina Daniels bin come out to deny say she dey use kayanmata, she say na only advert she do for di product as she never use am bifo.

But di tori no sweet oga Nwoko for belle at all as im don release one long tori of how di matter be.

E say im be wan first ignore di whole tori but change mind sake of dem know wetin fake news dey cause and dem no want make pipo get bad impression about im and im whole family. Im add say im no want anytin wey go spoil im reputation.

Wetin cause di divorce between Oga Ned and im Morrocan ex wife Laila

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

According to statement wey im media team release, wen Laila and dia pikin go holiday for London, Laila allegedly neglect dia children, "she dey violent and dey maltreat dem, she dey expose di children anyhow and her character no pure."

Im also allege say "she do plastic surgery without telling her husband, she dey wayward, she go club leave small pikin dem on dia own so tey dem spoil sometin for hotel wia dem lodge, she follow anoda man go. She get issue wit di man so tey she sue di man and she no inform her husband about di whole gbege."

And when oga Ned ask am, di only tin wey Ned claim say Laila fit tok be say "na pesin set her up.

"Dat na why oga Ned Nwoko no gree see am wen she return to Nigeria from di London trip sake of im no fit allow dat kind attitude from im wife," di statement add.

Who be Laila Charani

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Laila Charani no too get plenti tori but wetin we know be say she be Morrocan model, she bin move to Nigeria and marry billionaire Ned Nwoko.

Ms Laila get three children for oga Ned; two females and one male.