Omicron variant Covid-19: WHO dey worry say rich kontris fit hide vaccines

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, People in many Western countries are being encouraged to get booster jabs

World Health Organization (WHO) don express concern say rich kontris go start to hide Covid vaccines in response to di rapid spread of di new Omicron variant.

E say dis fit threaten supplies to kontris wia most pipo still neva collect di vaccine.

Some rich kontris dey sharply roll-out booster shot as response to Omicron.

Di worry be say vaccines fit no too get effect on di variant.

Recent investigate of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine show say e dey produce far fewer neutralising antibodies against Omicron than against di original variant, but dem fit reverse am wit booster.

But WHO say di koko na to give primary doses as na dat suppose be priority.

WHO vaccine director Kate O'Brien don ask richer nations to continue to dey donate vaccine doses and shipments to kontri wey neva too get so as to address wetin don become dangerous inequity in access.

"As we dey enta into whatever di Omicron situation go be, risk dey say di global supply go again return to high-income countries hiding vaccines," she tok.

Supplies to di global vaccine-sharing programme Covax increase in recent months.

Global vaccine rollout Asset 2 Click or tap the map Total doses per 100 people No data 0 10 20 30 40 50+ Scroll table Filter table: The World Africa Asia Europe Middle East Latin America & Caribbean North America Oceania Location Doses per 100 people Total doses World 104.2 8,205,952,968 China 176.5 2,563,499,346 India 91.8 1,278,763,558 US 139.8 470,297,846 Brazil 147.0 314,612,221 Indonesia 87.4 241,441,928 Japan 156.8 197,620,701 Mexico 103.2 134,370,326 Russia 89.5 130,634,456 Germany 152.2 127,656,766 Vietnam 129.2 126,846,771 Pakistan 56.2 126,586,512 Turkey 142.2 120,910,438 UK 172.8 117,880,359 France 158.4 107,043,866 Iran 123.2 104,781,077 Bangladesh 61.4 102,108,505 Italy 163.5 98,729,849 Thailand 134.0 93,753,156 Philippines 82.6 91,777,433 South Korea 168.6 86,476,510 Spain 165.1 77,157,350 Argentina 153.3 69,891,521 Canada 163.0 62,032,800 Colombia 114.3 58,590,490 Malaysia 164.4 53,875,223 Morocco 130.8 48,851,348 Saudi Arabia 135.0 47,701,071 Poland 112.9 42,672,883 Peru 126.2 42,111,301 Chile 216.2 41,532,402 Egypt 39.0 40,644,158 Australia 153.8 39,652,404 Uzbekistan 100.7 34,182,226 Taiwan 134.1 31,998,733 Sri Lanka 138.2 29,707,010 Cambodia 170.2 28,843,614 Cuba 252.9 28,623,729 Myanmar 51.3 28,100,411 South Africa 43.8 26,324,383 Venezuela 91.7 26,314,390 Ukraine 58.8 25,559,141 Ecuador 141.5 25,309,620 Netherlands 143.8 24,693,092 United Arab Emirates 215.7 21,548,528 Portugal 188.9 19,207,937 Nepal 61.7 18,317,508 Belgium 147.3 17,130,672 Kazakhstan 89.3 16,955,745 Israel 174.9 16,254,055 Sweden 158.4 16,097,826 Romania 78.9 15,095,967 Greece 142.6 14,788,422 Austria 159.9 14,457,526 Hungary 148.2 14,282,270 Dominican Republic 126.6 13,866,766 Czech Republic 129.2 13,851,362 Iraq 29.8 12,268,675 Algeria 27.2 12,145,830 Switzerland 138.2 12,045,452 Azerbaijan 104.7 10,702,988 Tunisia 89.6 10,692,857 Mozambique 32.7 10,503,956 Guatemala 56.3 10,266,743 Nigeria 4.8 10,119,982 Singapore 184.9 10,083,329 Ethiopia 8.5 9,993,402 Denmark 170.5 9,911,854 Angola 29.0 9,847,459 Rwanda 71.1 9,440,343 El Salvador 141.8 9,241,093 Norway 161.0 8,799,704 Bolivia 73.4 8,691,198 Finland 150.6 8,357,278 Ireland 167.4 8,339,577 Serbia 115.9 7,963,609 Honduras 79.1 7,960,942 Jordan 77.4 7,950,684 New Zealand 151.0 7,736,783 Kenya 13.8 7,583,134 Turkmenistan 123.9 7,580,976 Costa Rica 138.9 7,137,983 Uruguay 195.9 6,825,827 Zimbabwe 44.8 6,759,589 Kuwait 152.0 6,578,646 Nicaragua 95.1 6,376,188 Belarus 67.0 6,331,049 Paraguay 86.1 6,216,388 Oman 113.6 5,934,585 Laos 79.0 5,830,021 Panama 129.0 5,650,424 Tajikistan 57.2 5,579,193 Afghanistan 13.1 5,228,706 Qatar 171.0 5,011,447 Slovakia 91.6 5,001,505 Uganda 10.1 4,751,422 Mongolia 132.6 4,414,941 Croatia 104.0 4,245,741 Ivory Coast 14.2 3,845,788 Lithuania 140.2 3,770,993 Lebanon 54.1 3,660,210 Ghana 11.0 3,493,688 Bulgaria 49.3 3,400,750 Palestinian Territories 57.9 3,024,477 Bahrain 170.6 2,982,080 Slovenia 130.6 2,714,211 Guinea 18.2 2,459,403 Libya 34.2 2,377,003 Georgia 56.2 2,238,070 Latvia 118.9 2,220,155 Albania 74.2 2,130,714 Kyrgyzstan 31.0 2,056,269 Senegal 11.1 1,910,830 Mauritius 147.3 1,875,132 Mauritania 36.9 1,759,659 North Macedonia 80.5 1,675,793 Togo 19.6 1,665,087 Sudan 3.7 1,659,666 Moldova 40.9 1,644,452 Kosovo 91.2 1,624,584 Bosnia and Herzegovina 47.6 1,553,874 Estonia 112.2 1,487,367 Malawi 7.5 1,470,951 Botswana 59.7 1,430,084 Syria 7.8 1,422,377 Cyprus 149.4 1,339,063 Trinidad and Tobago 92.4 1,297,311 Fiji 137.0 1,237,108 Armenia 41.7 1,236,264 Bhutan 147.9 1,153,555 Jamaica 38.2 1,135,059 Zambia 6.0 1,134,766 Timor-Leste 82.8 1,112,223 Tanzania 1.6 1,001,610 Niger 3.9 971,636 Malta 188.2 971,433 Somalia 5.9 964,433 Cameroon 3.5 953,375 Luxembourg 144.5 917,455 Sierra Leone 10.7 868,726 Mali 4.1 847,067 Yemen 2.5 774,953 Maldives 142.5 774,438 Brunei 171.2 756,080 Madagascar 2.4 685,440 Guyana 86.4 682,779 Namibia 26.1 674,589 Iceland 193.7 665,013 Burkina Faso 3.1 661,796 Congo 11.5 651,411 Lesotho 28.6 617,671 Liberia 11.4 589,628 Cape Verde 96.8 544,075 Montenegro 85.5 536,689 Comoros 58.9 523,256 Suriname 81.1 479,697 Papua New Guinea 5.1 467,166 Equatorial Guinea 30.8 446,624 Central African Republic 8.6 422,496 Belize 101.8 412,002 Benin 3.1 383,501 Guinea-Bissau 18.3 368,395 Eswatini 26.1 306,445 Barbados 101.4 291,829 Bahamas 70.6 280,176 Gabon 12.2 277,979 Gambia 10.8 268,008 Chad 1.5 258,618 Samoa 124.3 248,729 South Sudan 1.9 218,154 Solomon Islands 29.6 208,046 DR Congo 0.2 193,416 Jersey 185.2 187,228 Haiti 1.6 184,769 Seychelles 181.4 179,462 Isle of Man 155.9 133,195 Vanuatu 41.2 129,582 Cayman Islands 189.1 125,717 Sao Tome and Principe 54.3 121,357 Tonga 110.7 118,185 Antigua and Barbuda 119.2 117,637 Andorra 135.1 104,534 Djibouti 10.4 104,475 Guernsey 164.3 104,131 Saint Lucia 55.4 102,072 Bermuda 163.2 101,341 Gibraltar 298.0 100,396 Kiribati 67.7 82,167 Faroe Islands 159.7 78,347 Greenland 136.8 77,808 Grenada 66.5 75,154 Turks and Caicos Islands 143.6 56,343 Dominica 77.3 55,760 St Vincent and the Grenadines 50.0 55,617 Saint Kitts and Nevis 98.8 52,924 Liechtenstein 135.4 51,795 Monaco 126.5 49,980 San Marino 140.6 47,834 British Virgin Islands 115.0 34,992 Cook Islands 138.4 24,326 Anguilla 131.7 19,914 Nauru 136.7 14,863 Tuvalu 101.6 12,114 Saint Helena 129.5 7,892 Falkland Islands 124.9 4,407 Montserrat 59.2 2,949 Niue 145.7 2,352 Tokelau 141.5 1,936 Burundi 0.014 1,711 Pitcairn 200.0 94 British Indian Ocean Territory 0 0 Eritrea 0 0 North Korea 0 0 South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands 0 0 Vatican 0 0 Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive Show more

But world health officials dey fear repeat of di shortfall of tens of millions of doses wey bin happun for middle of dis year, partly as a result of India wey suspend exports wen dem bin get surge in cases.

Dr O'Brien say e possible say additional fit provide more protection against Omicron, but so far na small evidence dey to show say dem need am to protect against severe disease.

Omicron na di most heavily mutated version of coronavirus wey dem don discover so far.