Meet de 9-year-old wonder girl who dey repair motorbikes

one hour wey don pass

Meet nine-year-old Susanna Adjarkei Apperkon wey be experienced motor-bike repairer wey get plans to open her own auto mechanic shop.

By age three, she already develop interest in motorbikes, start dey learn de job wey she repair her first motorbike around age six.