Reckya Madougou: Benin female opposition leader get 20 years prison sentence for terrorism

42 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Reckya Madougou

Reckya Madougou, Benin Republic female opposition leader on Saturday get a 20-year prison sentence.

Di Economic Crime and Terrorism Court sentence di first eva female presidential candidate for a major party for terrorism.

Madougou na di leader of di kontri biggest opposition party and she bin contest di April presidential election under di "Democrats" Party.

Na early mor-mor on Saturday di sentence di former Minister of Justice to 20 years in prison.

Di judgement bin happun by 5am for Porto Novo wey be di political capital of Benin.

Wia dis foto come from, Reckya Madougou/ Facebook

Di 47 year old politician bin go on trial and bin plead not guilty for di terrorism charge. E take di court 20 hours to hear di case.

Reckya Madougou bin tok before dem announce her sentence say, "dis court don decide say dem go imprison innocent woman, I bin neva and no go ever be terrorist."

So far, Madougou no go be di first pesin to chop dis kain charge as di court bin sentence anoda key opposition figure to 10 years imprisonment on Tuesday.