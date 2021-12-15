Nigeria kidnappings: Police arrest husband in Abia wey allegedly plan wife kidnap, murder

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Wetin we call dis foto, Nneka Nwanyi-Sunday Emeh Kalu

Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team don arrest four suspects wey get hand for di alleged abduction and gruesome killing of one late Nneka Nwanyi-Sunday Emeh Kalu.

Nigeria police tok dis one for inside one statement wey di security tok tok pesin Frank Mba sign and release on Wednesday.

Tori be say dem first report say di woman dey miss before dem later find her dead bodi for one cassava farm on 29 August, 2021 for Ngugworo Community for Afikpo South, Ebonyi State.

Na dat time police bin arrest di suspects wey include di di husband of di dead woman.

Police say di man be di principal suspect for di matter.

According to di police, di suspects dey within di age bracket of 25 - 40yrs.

And all of dem be native of Nguzu Edda village in Afikpo South Local Council Area of Ebonyi State, south-eastern Nigeria.

How police arrest di suspects

"Investigations into di death of di victim follow complain wey reach police domot from di pipo of Ngugworo community, Ebonyi State wen dem discover di body wey don dey spoil for dia area.

Na so Frank Mbah wey be Police PRO tok further.

"Di place be border town to Abia State where di victim dey live.

"Di separate investigations wey Police do na im lead to how dem take arrest of di four suspects. Na then dem sabi say di dead woman husband bin wan take fraud and sharpness 'inherit' im wife plenti assets.

Dis include landed property, houses, money for bank and business wey dey boom and oda tins etc.

How dem kill Nneka Nwanyi-Sunday Emeh Kalu - Police

Nigeria police explain further say "Emeh Kalu bin request di service of five oda criminal elements to stage abduction of im wife.

"Dem bin tempt her to meet am for one junction to pick up something for di house". Police tok

"Investigations further reveal how di criminals bin strangle her to death after dem collect all di necessary information of title documents and oda relevant papers of her possessions.

Police add say efforts dey intensified to arrest oda suspects and pesins wey get hand for di matter wit view to conclude di investigations. Di Force PRO, tok sorry give di family of di dead woman for di unfortunate loss and tell families and relatives to be dia "brother's keeper".

E add say make pipo dey provide quick informate to di Policeso e go fit assist to sharpaly stop crimes and all forms of gender-based violence. All di suspects go dey arraigned for court wen dey complete investigation.