Muazu Jaji Sambo

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday write to di Senate to confam Muazu Jaji Sambo as ministerial nominee.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan na im read Buhari letter during plenary on 14, December 2021.

Oga Sambo from Taraba State for north-east Nigeria.

Recall say on Wednesday 1 September, 2021, di Nigerian leader sack two ministers of im cabinet.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and Minister of Power, Sale Mamman na im bin chop sack then.

Muazu Jaji Sambo fit dey nominated to replace one of di two vacant port folios.

Di president letter on read say "Dear distinguished senate president, Confirmation of ministerial nominee;

"In accordance with session 147 subs section 2 of di constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I get di honour to forward for confirmation by di senate di nomination of Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as minister of di Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Who be Muazu Jaji Sambo

Mu'azu Jaji Sambo come from Taraba State, North East Nigeria.

Oga Sambo be di former Area Manager, Lagos Zone of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority.