Abdullahi Ahmed: Meet 'Tato' di blind generator repairer wey dey ginger pipo
Dis na di tori of Abdullahi Ahmed wey pipo sabi as ‘Tato’, di blind generator repairer wey dey ginger pipo for im area.
Tori of how Tato begin repair generators despite im blindness na one wey dey continue to surprise and ginger pipo across Karkasara area of Kano state, north west Nigeria.
E tok to BBC Pidgin about im journey.
Video by: Mansur Abubakar, Chukwuemeka Anyikwa