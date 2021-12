Delta man wey marry two wives say e make sense to dey with more dan one partner

20 minutes wey don pass

One broken bone and massage specialist wey marry two women on di same day don tok why e do so.

According to am, e make good sense to marry more dan one wife as e dey good for men.